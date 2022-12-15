Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.57.

Crocs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

