Cronos Price Down 3% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $16.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00076751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022655 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

