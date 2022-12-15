Crypterium (CRPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $638,680.76

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Crypterium has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $638,680.76 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $895.72 or 0.05104384 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00500445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.56 or 0.29653221 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

