CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in November

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSR in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday. CSR has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

