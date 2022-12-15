Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned approximately 0.11% of Curis worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 62.6% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,442 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 465.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Curis Trading Down 2.0 %

Curis stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,995. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.69.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.