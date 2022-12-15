Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

