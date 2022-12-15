Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.10.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

