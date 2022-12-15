CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVI stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

