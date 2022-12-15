CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 5.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

