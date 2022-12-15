CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 323,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 333,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,891,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,719,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 901,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,974,000 after buying an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $97.46. 227,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.