Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 121500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Cymat Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.
Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter.
About Cymat Technologies
Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.
