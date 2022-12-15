Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $47.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

CYTK opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,609 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

