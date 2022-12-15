Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.7 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during trading hours on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

