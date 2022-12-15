Daniel J. Dalton Sells 2,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

