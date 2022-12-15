Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,200. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

