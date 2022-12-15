Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. Darden Restaurants has set its FY23 guidance at $7.40-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.40.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 74.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.