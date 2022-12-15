DataHighway Price Hits $3.55 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00020358 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $113.49 million and $260,590.30 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.00 or 0.05064960 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00503594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.85 or 0.29838210 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,955,961 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

