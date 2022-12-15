Daveen Chopra Sells 4,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 4,924,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

