DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 112,865 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $65,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,013. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.70.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

