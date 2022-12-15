DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 123,915 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $152,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

