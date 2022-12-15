DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 17,913 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $101,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 1,089,891 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

