DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 409 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $117,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Shares of ORLY traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $805.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,045. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

