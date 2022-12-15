DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of AON worth $61,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,558,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.55. 16,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.39.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

