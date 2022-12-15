DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,323 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,781 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.6 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,351. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

