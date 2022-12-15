DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 7,889 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.1 %

MA stock traded down $14.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.82. 72,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.97 and its 200 day moving average is $329.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

