Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.13. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,403 shares trading hands.
Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 6.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.16.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 73.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
