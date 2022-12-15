Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.13. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,403 shares trading hands.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 73.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.