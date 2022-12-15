Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,483 shares of company stock worth $20,384,648. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.