Decentralized Social Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,007.70 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $9.04 or 0.00051879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $95.16 million and $127,007.70 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

