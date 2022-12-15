DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $3,833.16 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00418877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

