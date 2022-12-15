Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0743 on Major Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $74.30 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07376676 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,078,789.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

