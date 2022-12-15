Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

