Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.50 billion-$45.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.54 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.56.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.