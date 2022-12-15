Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.88 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00022251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and $82,707.63 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,415.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00420316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00852653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00104739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00617164 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00268323 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,117,177 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

