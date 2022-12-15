Dero One Day Volume Tops $72,746.94 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00022163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.47 million and approximately $72,746.94 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,361.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00416428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00858175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00104436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00617629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00272177 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,116,472 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

