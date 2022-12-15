Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $493.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.63.

NYSE FDS opened at $449.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.11.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

