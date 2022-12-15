Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €23.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IDEXY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,645. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.