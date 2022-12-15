Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €9.80 ($10.32) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.3 %

LHA traded up €0.10 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting €8.09 ($8.52). The company had a trading volume of 9,004,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.45. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of €8.07 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

