Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €46.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €46.40 ($48.84) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($48.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.2 %

DPW stock traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €38.91 ($40.95). The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,290 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.36.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

