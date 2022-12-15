Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.91. 33,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

