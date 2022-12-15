Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Increased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

