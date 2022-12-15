Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIISY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.26) to GBX 259 ($3.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

