Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 4.9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $29.79. 43,211,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 13,223,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

