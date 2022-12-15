DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $64,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.05. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

