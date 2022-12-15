DNB Asset Management AS Has $238.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $238,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $11.72 on Thursday, reaching $345.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.