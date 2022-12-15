DNB Asset Management AS Has $28.33 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,087,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Amundi raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 159,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,914,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

