DNB Asset Management AS Has $33.57 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.33. 49,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.22 and its 200-day moving average is $506.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

