DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 2.3 %

NKE stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.89. 121,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,624. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

