DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.52. 52,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

