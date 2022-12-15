DNB Asset Management AS Sells 13,318 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.4 %

IFF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 8,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.