DNB Asset Management AS Sells 42,024 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 8.80% of Criteo worth $144,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $206,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 32.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $388,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

